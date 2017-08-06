Hungry? From cream puffs to cricket nachos, there’s something for everyone at the Wisconsin State Fair!

WEST ALLIS — Going to the Wisconsin State Fair is always an unforgettable experience, whether you’re jumping onto the rides or trying out the food — and there’s plenty of new food items to try this year!

For some, it’s all about the food at the Wisconsin State Fair. Some have those staples that they cannot leave the grounds without (cream puff, anyone?) — while others make it their mission to try something new.

“I think it’s fun watching the little kids eat, to the old couples that come in and enjoy it in the morning together,” Clare Dusold said, inside the Original Cream Puff pavilion.

The cream puff is a State Fair staple, and there’s not just one way to enjoy it.

“If you want to be messy, you can squish it into a sandwich. Otherwise you can twist it like an Oreo and eat the bottom and the top like that,” Dusold said.

If you’re looking to try something unconventional this year, you’ll want to head to All Things Jerky.

“We have everything from alligator, to kangaroo, to ostrich, wild boar, python, turtle,” Steve Burnham said.

New this year at All Things Jerky: Cricket nachos…as in, the insects!

From everything you can imagine on a stick to deep fried vegetables, to cream puffs and everything in between, it’s available for your enjoyment at the Wisconsin State Fair.