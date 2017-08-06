× Lowe’s, Bed Bath and Beyond, Blue Apron cutting hundreds of jobs

NEW YORK — Lowe’s, Bed Bath and Beyond and Blue Apron have all announced layoffs impacting hundreds of workers.

Blue Apron

Blue Apron is closing a facility in New Jersey that puts together and ships out its ready-to-cook meal kits, and said that about 470 workers may lose their jobs if they don’t chose to transfer to another facility in the state.

The meal-kit seller, which became a public company about a month ago, said Friday, August 4th that it offered the 1,270 workers at a Jersey City, New Jersey, facility the option to transfer to a new facility in Linden, New Jersey.

Blue Apron said about 800 workers asked to transfer and that it expects more to do so before the October deadline. The company had more than 5,200 employees at the end of March.

The company said in February that it expects to employ about 2,000 people in new Linden facility.

On Friday, Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s stock fell six percent to close at $5.83. The New York company’s shares are down 42 percent since they first began trading on the stock market at the end of June.

Lowe’s

The North Carolina-based Lowe’s has announced a further reduction in jobs.

The Charlotte Observer reports the home-improvement retailer confirmed Thursday that it will lay off an undisclosed number of delivery workers across the country, as the company shifts to third-party delivery.

Lowe’s Cos. said in an email that it had been using a combination of delivery services at the affected stores, which are in markets where increased delivery demand exceeds current capacity. Those markets have not been identified.

Two North Carolina stores will be affected.

Earlier this summer, Lowe’s laid off about 125 corporate tech workers, mostly at its Mooresville headquarters.

Lowe’s also eliminated 96 corporate tech jobs in October, and cut 2,400 full-time, mostly store-level jobs. In February, it followed with at least 500 corporate layoffs.

Bed Bath and Beyond

Meanwhile, Bed Bath and Beyond is cutting about eight job titles in its stores. The cuts will include department and assistant store manager positions — affecting 880 employees.

The home good store said the realignment of store management will let it better support its customer-focused initiatives.