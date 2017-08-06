Terrorist attack at a Venezuela military base, officials say

TOPSHOT - Venezuela's chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega (C), one of President Nicolas Maduro's most vocal critics, is surrounded by people and national guards during a flash visit to the Public Prosecutor's office in Caracas on August 5, 2017 as national guard units are posted at the entries and exits to the building. Venezuela's contested new assembly fired the country's dissident attorney general Ortega on Saturday in a move sure to provoke greater international criticism. The body, which made the sacking its first order of business, also said it planned to operate as Venezuela's supreme power for up to two years. / AFP PHOTO / Ronaldo SCHEMIDT
Venezuelan ruling party chief Diosdado Cabello says there has been a “terrorist” attack at a military base controlled by troops loyal to the government and several people have been arrested.
Cabello reports via Twitter that troops acted quickly to control the situation at the Paramacay base in the central city of Venezuela.
The announcement came after a small group of men dressed in military fatigues, some armed with assault rifles, released a video declaring themselves in rebellion in Carabobo state, where Valencia is located.
In the video a man identifying himself as Capt. Juan Caguaripano said that any unit refusing to go along with its call for rebellion would be declared a military target.