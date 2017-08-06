“Wanted to raise concerns:” Whistle-blower on political campaigning by postal workers says Baldwin never responded

MARSHFIELD — The Wisconsin man who blew the whistle on political campaigning by postal workers says U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin’s office never responded to his concerns — an accusation Baldwin’s office denies.

Timm Kopp from Marshfield grew concerned that postal workers were allowed to take time off work to campaign for their unions’ preferred candidates, and that caused staff shortages. A federal investigation found the U.S. Postal Service had violated federal law.

Kopp, a letter carrier, testified before the Senate Homeland Security Committee in July after blowing the whistle on wrongdoing at the Postal Service.

“I never expected it to get to this point. Basically all I did is, I wanted to raise concerns about things that were not being done correctly,” Kopp said.

Investigators found that the Postal Service allowed nearly 100 workers in several states to take unpaid time off to campaign for their unions’ chosen candidates. The practice cost the Postal Service $90,000 in overtime to fill staff shortages.

In his testimony, Kopp said he called the offices of Senator Baldwin, Senator Ron Johnson and Congressman Sean Duffy last fall. He said it took about a week before Johnson’s office responded. Duffy’s office called as a follow-up, and Kopp said he got no reply from Senator Baldwin’s office.

Baldwin’s spokesman told FOX6 News: “We have records of Mr. Kopp contacting our office by email 30 times about other issues which he got a response to, but our office has no record of Mr. Kopp emailing us or connecting with our office about this issue in 2016.

He said the office did not know about the issue until after last year’s election.

On the phone with FOX6, Kopp was adamant he called both senators’ offices so it wouldn’t become a political issue — a point he also made on Capitol Hill.

“I wanted the general public to not lose trust in the integrity of the Post Office,” Kopp said.

After the investigation, the postmaster general said her agency won’t stop allowing workers to take unpaid leave to campaign for political candidates.

Baldwin’s office said the senator supports that, and supports congressional oversight to make sure the changes actually happen.

Alec Zimmerman, Wisconsin Republican Party spokesman issued this statement to FOX6: