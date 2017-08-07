× Dominican High School teacher under investigation for inappropriate relationship with student has died

WHITEFISH BAY — A Dominican High School teacher, under investigation for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student has died. Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said they’re investigating the possibility this was a suicide. An autopsy is set for Tuesday.

A letter was sent home to parents Monday, August 7th.

In that letter, school officials identified the teacher as Mr. Christian Tomsey. The letter indicates school officials were recently made aware of an investigation by law enforcement involving Mr. Tomsey. A graduate alleged there was an inappropriate relationship with Tomsey in 2009 — and an investigation was launched, resulting in Tomsey’s termination.

School officials said they’re unable to share further details because the investigation is ongoing.

Administrators learned Monday Tomsey passed away.

The letter goes on to say the following:

“We recognize the impact this news will have on current students, alumni, their families and the greater Dominican family. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this tragic situation. For our students, we will have counselors available at the school. We encourage you to contact Mr. Murray, Dean of Students, to setup an appointment (vmurray@dominicanhighschool.com or 414.332.1170, ext. 160). It is important for you to be aware that the safety of our students always has been and always will be our highest priority. Dominican regularly reviews our policies and procedures on personnel-student relationships to ensure that we provide the highest possible levels of protection for our students. We assure you that we promptly investigate any and all allegations that could potentially relate to or impact our students. It is also our policy to immediately report any such allegations to the appropriate law enforcement agency or agencies. Anyone with information related to the investigation should contact the Whitefish Bay Police Department directly at (414) 963-3830. This is a very difficult situation for everyone in the Dominican community and we are committed to providing the support needed for all our students and families. I encourage each of you to pray for those impacted by this tragic situation and ask any parents, current students and alumni to contact me at any time with any questions or concerns.”

