MILWAUKEE -- It's the first Poké restaurant in Milwaukee! Evan spent the morning at FreshFin Poké to explain what it's all about.

About FreshFin Poké (website)

FreshFin Poké is thrilled to be the first Poké restaurant in Milwaukee!

You can either “BYOB” (Build Your Own Bowl) with the option to customize your protein, base (rice or greens), sauces and ingredients, or you can choose from any of our signature bowls. With your choice or Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp or Chicken plus the option of fresh add-in ingredients and house made sauces influenced by Hawaiian and Japanese cuisine, the possibilities are endless!