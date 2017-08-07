× “Inexcusable:” Man, woman in custody, allegedly caught on camera having sex at State Fair

WEST ALLIS — A man and woman have been taken into custody, after they were allegedly caught on camera having sex at the Wisconsin State Fair.

In a statement, a Wisconsin State Fair spokeswoman told FOX6 News they became aware of the “appalling viral video,” and said “this incident is inexcusable, and therefore, a thorough investigation was conducted, and the video was removed.”

The two individuals were taken into custody by Wisconsin State Fair Park police, and this case is being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for potential criminal charges.

