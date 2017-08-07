× No one hurt when 2 vehicles caught fire behind Jensen’s Towing in Racine

RACINE — An investigation is underway after a fire Monday morning, August 7th at Batten Field, behind Jensen’s Towing and Wild Rides.

Two vehicles were found to be on fire around 7:00 a.m. in the secured yard of Jensen’s Towing.

Firefighters had to use bolt cutters to slice through a heavy chain to access Jensen’s yard.

A fully-involved 2003 Honda Odyssey was a total loss and a 2003 Chrysler Pacifica also was on fire.

The fire was extinguished quickly and without incident. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.​