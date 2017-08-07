No one hurt when 2 vehicles caught fire behind Jensen’s Towing in Racine
RACINE — An investigation is underway after a fire Monday morning, August 7th at Batten Field, behind Jensen’s Towing and Wild Rides.
Two vehicles were found to be on fire around 7:00 a.m. in the secured yard of Jensen’s Towing.
Firefighters had to use bolt cutters to slice through a heavy chain to access Jensen’s yard.
A fully-involved 2003 Honda Odyssey was a total loss and a 2003 Chrysler Pacifica also was on fire.
The fire was extinguished quickly and without incident. There were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
42.752864 -87.819670