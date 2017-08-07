“We had 1 phone call:” Police seek leads, ask for continued sharing of video after Toppers vehicle stolen

BROOKFIELD — Police in the Town of Brookfield are seeking a suspect accused of stealing a Toppers Pizza delivery vehicle in what police are calling a “crime of opportunity” — caught on camera.

The delivery driver parked her 2016 Silver Kia Rio behind the Toppers store on E. Moreland Boulevard near Parklawn Court on Saturday, August 5th. Police said she went inside to get more pizzas, and left the car running. That’s when a woman who was walking by decided to jump in and take off.

“The delivery driver was only inside for approximately one minute. Apparently, that’s somewhat typical where they’ll leave the vehicle, because they often are just running back in to grab more pizzas to go out and deliver,” Sgt. Gwen Bruckner with the Town of Brookfield Police Department said.

In that minute, a woman walked up to the car, got in and sped away.

“Toppers was able to show us their video surveillance, so we were able to see that a female had walked past Toppers prior to the delivery car pulling up, and then walked back once the delivery driver walked inside of Toppers,” Bruckner said.

Police described the suspect as a white female with black or brown hair, standing between 5’6″ and 5’10” tall. They said based on the surveillance video, she may have a tattoo on her right forearm.

The vehicle she stole has Wisconsin license plates: 288-ZCE.

Police on Monday, August 7th said so far, they haven’t gotten the tips they’re hoping for.

“We had one phone call but it turned out to be a dead end,” Bruckner said.

They’re asking that people continue to share the surveillance video and know that even in the Town of Brookfield, it’s not a good idea to ever leave your vehicle unattended when it’s running.

“There’s good and bad everywhere and, sometimes, things like this happen unfortunately,” Bruckner said.

In a statement, Toppers Corporate said the following:

“We take these matters incredibly seriously – the safety of team members and our customers is of the utmost importance. We are thankful that no one was hurt and we are working with law enforcement officials to determine next steps. If anyone has information that could help, they should contact the Brookfield Police Department.”

