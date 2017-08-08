× Police: Man robs Brown Deer Sprint store wearing Taco Bell hat

BROWN DEER — Brown Deer police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who robbed the Sprint store located at 5500 West Brown Deer Road on Wednesday, August 2nd.

The robbery occurred around 10:35 a.m.

According to police, the suspect entered the store and threatened to harm employees if they did not give him Apple iPhone 7 and 7s’s. The suspect went into the back room where the phones are stored and demanded the employees put the phones in box. Authorities say the suspect fled the store carrying the box of iPhones.

Officials describe the suspect as a black male suspect, late teens/early 20s, 5’8″ tall, 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing white shoes, black sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt and a Taco Bell hat.

No weapon was displayed or implied.