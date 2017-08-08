Rich historical past: The Port Exploreum is the newest jewel of the Port Washington Historical Society

PORT WASHINGTON -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Port Exploreum in Port Washington.

What is the Port Exploreum? (website)

The Port Exploreum is the newest jewel of the Port Washington Historical Society. Thanks to a generous initial gift by an anonymous donor, the vision of a sustainable, world class museum experience that explores and orients families and visitors to Port Washington's rich historical past and connects with their future was born. The Exporeum creates opportunities for inspirational discovery and joyful learning through hands-on exploration of the rich history of the Port Washington, Wisconsin area. Using a variety of methods of story-telling, the Exploreum connects visitors with the past while relating that history with today's Port Washington.