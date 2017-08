Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's a fun and interactive laboratory on wheels that inspires kids to learn about science. Best of all, it's currently touring Milwaukee. The Curiosity Cube is a mobile science lab made out of an old shipping container. It features hands-on science experiments meant to spark interest in STEM amongst kids. The three different interactive activities include a DNA station, a 3D printing station and a station showing how technology is currently being used in science.