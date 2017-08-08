× Wisconsin taxpayers would break even on Foxconn deal in 2043, state estimate shows

Wisconsin taxpayers wouldn’t break even on the massive Foxconn incentives package until the year 2043, according to a just-released analysis performed by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

If 10 percent of Foxconn’s employees are nonresidents, such as Illinoisans, the break-even date would be delayed until 2045, according to the fiscal estimate.

The analysis shows Wisconsin’s payments to the Taiwanese electronics giant would reach $312 million per year starting in 2022 before declining again after 2026.

The analysis assumes Foxconn builds its proposed $10 billion plant and has 13,000 employees by 2021.

State lawmakers are currently considering a bill that includes payments for Foxconn for hiring and capital investments, plus a sales and use tax exemption. The state Assembly could vote as early as next Monday, though Senate leaders want to finish the long-delayed state budget before they act on the Foxconn legislation.