2 people, floating on air mattress with no life jackets rescued on Lake Michigan in Port Washington

PORT WASHINGTON — Officials with the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office say two people floating on an air mattress had to be rescued from Lake Michigan — off South Beach in Port Washington.

It happened Tuesday, August 8th around 6:00 p.m.

According to sheriff’s officials, multiple 911 calls came in regarding children in distress. Witnesses reported they were several hundred yards off-shore.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office’s Rescue Boat, along with the Port Washington Fire Department’s boat, divers, paramedics and Port Washington police responded to the scene.

Investigators learned two adults have been on the water on an air mattress, and they drifted out farther than they intended due to the wind. Neither of them had a life jacket on — nor did they have access to any Coast Guard approved flotation devices.

No children were ever in the water during this incident. Witnesses were looking at the scene from a far distance and the entire area was checked by the responding agencies.

The two people on the air mattress were taken back to the Port Washington Marina.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said this incident should serve as a reminder that Lake Michigan requires our respect, and wind and wave conditions can change with little or no warning.

They noted that an air mattress is never an appropriate choice for use on Lake Michigan.