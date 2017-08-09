North Korea says it’ll complete plan to attack waters near Guam by mid-August

North Korea has fired an unidentified ballistic missile from North Pyong'an Province that flew into waters east of the Korean Peninsula, according to a press release from South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
NORTH KOREA — North Korea says it will complete plan to attack waters near Guam by mid-August then wait for commander in chief’s order.
This is a developing story, and will be updated.