We have a winner! Tori Hrubesky from Green Bay wins 4 Packers tickets in Aaron Rodgers’ contest

GREEN BAY — A Green Bay woman won four tickets to Thursday night’s Green Bay Packers preseason matchup vs. the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers announced on social media Thursday he was giving away four tickets to the game.

Rodgers said the tickets will be at the bar at his favorite restaurant in the Green Bay area.

To get them, he asked that you name his favorite character from Game of Thrones — one guess per person or group!

Rodgers said “it’s going to be a great night to start off the 2017 preseason.”