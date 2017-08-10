× Go Pack Go! Packers face Eagles at Lambeau Field in 1st preseason matchup of season

GREEN BAY — It’s finally time, once again, for Green Bay Packers football! The Packers open the preseason Thursday night, August 10th at Lambeau Field — facing the Philadelphia Eagles.

The game won’t count in the standings, but there’s a lot riding on the Packers preaseason games for many of the team’s young players — looking to prove themselves before the roster is whittled down to 53.

“People expect you to do this or that. I don’t really feed into none of that. I just go out there and do me, make plays. That’s what I’m going to do. I’m not going to force anything. Whatever comes to me, it will come. When you go out there as a defensive player, especially a defensive back and go out there searching for plays, that’s when bad things happen. You just gotta let things come to you and when a play comes to you, you gotta make it,” Josh Jones, Packers safety said.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers had a little fun with fans ahead of the preseason opener — offering four free tickets to whomever could name his favorite Game of Thrones character.

Alright we have a winner for week 1. Tori Hrubesky from Green Bay is the winner.… https://t.co/dRUrZVCxYe — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) August 10, 2017

Storms pushed through on Thursday, but Mother Nature didn’t stop fans from showing up to cheer on the Packers. When a FOX6 News crew arrived at Lambeau Thursday afternoon, they wondered to themselves where the Packers fans were. Many were hanging out inside their vehicles due to the rain. There were, however, still people out grilling and trying to make the most of it.

“It was raining pretty good just before we got to the parking lot and then it stopped and now, it’s starting to rain again and so, I’m sure we’re going to get wet,” David Schafer said.

Fans said tailgating at Lambeau is a tradition, and they weren’t about to let Mother Nature get in the way of that.

The Packers preseason schedule is as follows:

August 10th, 7:00 p.m. vs. Philadephia Eagles at Lambeau

August 19th, 6:30 p.m. vs. the Washington Redskins at Washington

August 26th, 8:00 p.m. vs. the Denver Broncos at Denver

August 31st, 6:00 p.m. vs. the Rams at Lambeau

CLICK HERE to access the regular season schedule.