Homicide charges filed after man killed at Tastee Twist ice cream stand, allegedly in retaliation

MILWAUKEE — Charges have been filed in connection with the fatal shooting August 4th at an ice cream stand near North and Teutonia in Milwaukee.

32-year-old Otha Brown of Milwaukee faces one count of first degree intentional homicide as party to a crime for the death of 26-year-old Jerome Johnson, shot and killed on August 4th near North and Teutonia.

According to a criminal complaint, around noon on August 4th, police were dispatched to the area for a shooting at the Tastee Twist ice cream stand. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy revealed Johnson had suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest, and several to his upper and lower extremities. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police were able to obtain surveillance video from cameras at businesses nearby. The footage showed a vehicle pull into the parking lot near the scene of the shooting, and two men exited together. One approached the ice cream stand and after the shooting, the men ran away together.

A witness indicated she was looking out a window when she spotted a maroon car, and noticed someone in the backseat was tying a mask around his face. She took down the license plate before hearing multiple gunshots.

Otha Brown was arrested on August 4th, driving the maroon vehicle described by the witness, according to the complaint.

Prosecutors say Brown told investigators he was driving the maroon vehicle on the day of the shooting with two other men inside, when one of them saw Johnson and said he believed Johnson was the person who had shot and killed a friend of the shooter, named “Meechie.” The shooter told Brown he was going to kill the victim. Brown said he pulled the vehicle in front of a tavern and waited for the shooter to tie a mask around his face, and they then drove to a parking lot behind the ice cream stand — where they knew Johnson was. Johnson said he got out of the car with the shooter, and the shooter shot Johnson multiple times.

Brown said they then ran away.

An initial court date hasn’t yet been set for Brown.