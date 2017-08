× ATV crash in Silver Cliff kills 2 Milwaukee-area men

SILVER CLIFF, Wis. — Two men from the Milwaukee area are dead after an all-terrain vehicle crash in Silver Cliff.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says the ATV crashed into a tree shortly before 1 a.m. Friday.

A 35-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The 37-year-old driver was taken to a Marinette hospital, where he died.

The names of the two men weren’t immediately released.