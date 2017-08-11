× JetBlue cuts short flight after crew members become ill

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A JetBlue Airways plane made an emergency landing in Buffalo after passengers smelled fumes and three crew members became ill on a cross-country flight.

Airport police tweeted Thursday that the crew members were taken to the hospital with dizziness, and a backup plane was called in. The flight was scheduled from Boston to San Diego.

JetBlue spokesman Doug McGraw said Friday that the incident was still under investigation and he didn’t have further details.

McGraw said aircraft odors are “relatively rare” and the airline has installed carbon air filters to minimize such incidents.

A passenger told Boston’s WFXT-TV fumes could be smelled in the cabin and that he and others reported headaches. The passenger’s videos show firefighters boarding the plane and also treating a flight attendant in the airport terminal.