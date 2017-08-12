× Check your tickets! $371M Powerball jackpot drawing winning numbers

MILWAUKEE — Feeling lucky? The winning numbers for the Saturday, August 12th Powerball drawing were 35, 20, 49, 26, 24, Powerball 19.

Lottery players have a chance to win the Powerball jackpot estimated at $371.1 million.

Americans spend more than $73 billion on lottery tickets each year. That’s more than they spend on movies, video games, music, sports tickets and books — combined.

The odds of winning Powerball are 1 in 292 million.

“If you buy both tickets, you’ve doubled your odds of winning,” said Ben Auerbach, lead data strategist for Allstate, but they’re still pretty close to zero.

The mission of Wisconsin Lottery is to provide property tax relief to Wisconsin homeowners. Since the sale of the first lottery ticket in September 1988, the Lottery has generated: