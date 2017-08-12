Green Bay Packers bring back long snapper Brett Goode

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers announced the signing of a familiar face, Brett Goode. Goode was the Packers primary long snapper from 2008 to 2016.

He has played in 142 regular season games and 14 playoff contests.

According to KSFM, the Arkansas and Northside high school alum originally signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2008 as an undrafted free agent before joining the Packers. He will be wearing No. 61 again this season.

The veteran long-snapper will be competing against inexperienced Derek Hart for the starting job.

Goode tweeted about his return to Green Bay Saturday: