“Very helpful:” Nonprofit ministry hosts 17th annual Back-to-School Family Rally

MILWAUKEE -- The start of the school is right around the corner for many kids in our area. One local ministry in the Harambee neighborhood celebrated the beginning of the academic year while boosting up their book bags.

Smiling children enjoyed a day of fun while getting ready for the school year on Saturday, August 12th.

"We want to make sure every child is prepared," Executive Director of HeartLove Place, Viola Rembert said.

HeartLove Place hosted it's 17th annual Back-to-School Family Rally.

"Resources, fun , fellowship," Rembert said.

With donations from sponsors, the nonprofit ministry raised more than $10,000 for the event.

"We have an obligation to support initiatives and make sure these kids have every opportunity for success," Dawn Ovokaitys from CH Coakley said.

Educating , entertaining and bringing the community together.

"We have game and arts and crafts. We are giving away three bicycles and we have six baskets that we are raffling off," Rembert said.

The faith-based organization also fed stomachs and spirits as volunteers aimed to enrich lives.

"Of the 6,000 families, we serve about 80 percent that are low-income single family households. So the need is great," Rembert said.

Helping to ease the burden of a financial struggle, HeartLove Place went above and beyond to help prepare students for the school year. More than 600 students of all ages and grades will have everything they need and be fully equipped to start the school year. From high tech calculators, notebooks, and pencils, the giveaway was graciously received.

"It's very helpful for me and my family," one person who attended said.

Nurturing the spirit of learning and encouraging kids to succeed.

"I said, 'My name is Marques and I'm going to MSL to learn more language," Marques Kirk, who is preparing for school said.