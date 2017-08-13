Breaking: 3 shot, at least 1 dead at Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove

UNION GROVE — Three people were shot at the Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove Sunday, August 13th, and at least one is dead, the Kenosha County sheriff told FOX6 News.

It happened around 7:00 p.m. at the dragaway, located on Highway KR.

In a news release issued around 9:00 p.m., sheriff’s officials called the situation “fluid.”

The type of weapon used in this incident is unknown, as is what might have precipitated this action.

It was estimated that over 5,000 people were at “Larry’s Fun Fest” at the time, an event that has, in the past, attracted persons from Milwaukee, Chicago and other surrounding areas.

“This is not indicative of this crowd. This is isolated and this is somebody who had a grudge with somebody and they came here and they really ruined a family event for people,” Brian Mitchell, Great Lakes Dragaway volunteer said.

Highway KR is closed at this time from the Interstate 94 to the scene.

Sheriff’s officials ask that this area be avoided so the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department can continue their investigation.

The facility was evacuated amid a heavy police presence.

An investigation is ongoing.

