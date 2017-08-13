Fire up the grill with this delicious beef kabob recipe!

MILWAUKEE -- As summer winds down, the window to grill out with friends and family is closing. Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins WakeUp and shows a kabob recipe that makes perfect use of your summer garden.
Recipe: Beef kabobs with pineapple salsa
Ingredients
- 1-1/2 pounds beef Ranch Steaks, cut 1 inch thick
- Salt and pepper
Marinade:
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 large cloves garlic, minced
- 1 medium jalapeno pepper, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
Pineapple Salsa:
- 1/2 medium pineapple, peeled, cored, cut into 1-1/2 inch chunks (about 3 cups)
- 1 medium red onion, cut into 12 wedges
- 1 large red or green bell pepper, cut into 1-1/2 inch pieces
- 2 teaspoons freshly grated lime peel
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
Directions
- Cut beef steaks into 1-1/4-inch pieces. Combine marinade ingredients in medium bowl. Remove and reserve 2 tablespoons for salsa. Add beef to remaining marinade; toss to coat. Cover and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes to 2 hours.
- Remove beef from marinade; discard marinade. Thread beef pieces onto six 10-inch metal skewers, leaving small space between pieces. Alternately thread fruit and vegetable pieces evenly onto six 10-inch metal skewers.
- Place fruit and vegetable kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 12 to 15 minutes or until vegetables are tender, turning occasionally. Remove; keep warm. Place beef kabobs in center of grid. Grill, covered, 5 to 7 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.
- Remove fruit and vegetables from skewers; coarsely chop. Combine with reserved marinade, lime peel and 1/2 teaspoon salt in medium bowl. Season beef with salt and pepper, as desired. Serve with Pineapple Salsa.