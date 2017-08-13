Fire up the grill with this delicious beef kabob recipe!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- As summer winds down, the window to grill out with friends and family is closing. Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins WakeUp and shows a kabob recipe that makes perfect use of your summer garden.

Recipe: Beef kabobs with pineapple salsa

Ingredients

1-1/2 pounds beef Ranch Steaks, cut 1 inch thick

Salt and pepper

Marinade:

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 large cloves garlic, minced

1 medium jalapeno pepper, minced

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

Pineapple Salsa:

1/2 medium pineapple, peeled, cored, cut into 1-1/2 inch chunks (about 3 cups)

1 medium red onion, cut into 12 wedges

1 large red or green bell pepper, cut into 1-1/2 inch pieces

2 teaspoons freshly grated lime peel

1/2 teaspoon salt

Directions