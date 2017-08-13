Fire up the grill with this delicious beef kabob recipe!

Wisconsin State Fair: Everything you need to know 🎡

Posted 9:03 am, August 13, 2017, by , Updated at 09:10AM, August 13, 2017

MILWAUKEE --  As summer winds down, the window to grill out with friends and family is closing. Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins WakeUp and shows a kabob recipe that makes perfect use of your summer garden.

Recipe: Beef kabobs with pineapple salsa

Ingredients

  • 1-1/2 pounds beef Ranch Steaks, cut 1 inch thick
  • Salt and pepper

Marinade:

  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 large cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 medium jalapeno pepper, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

Pineapple Salsa:

  • 1/2 medium pineapple, peeled, cored, cut into 1-1/2 inch chunks (about 3 cups)
  • 1 medium red onion, cut into 12 wedges
  • 1 large red or green bell pepper, cut into 1-1/2 inch pieces
  • 2 teaspoons freshly grated lime peel
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

Directions

  1. Cut beef steaks into 1-1/4-inch pieces. Combine marinade ingredients in medium bowl. Remove and reserve 2 tablespoons for salsa. Add beef to remaining marinade; toss to coat. Cover and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes to 2 hours.
  2. Remove beef from marinade; discard marinade. Thread beef pieces onto six 10-inch metal skewers, leaving small space between pieces. Alternately thread fruit and vegetable pieces evenly onto six 10-inch metal skewers.
  3. Place fruit and vegetable kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 12 to 15 minutes or until vegetables are tender, turning occasionally. Remove; keep warm. Place beef kabobs in center of grid. Grill, covered, 5 to 7 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.
  4. Remove fruit and vegetables from skewers; coarsely chop. Combine with reserved marinade, lime peel and 1/2 teaspoon salt in medium bowl. Season beef with salt and pepper, as desired. Serve with Pineapple Salsa.