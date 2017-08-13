March in Milwaukee in solidarity with Charlottesville: “We will not tolerate that kind poison”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia -- Police charged 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. with second-degree murder and other counts for allegedly driving his silver Dodge Challenger through a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, August 12th, killing a 32-year-old woman and wounding at least 19 other people. A Virginia State Police helicopter deployed in a large-scale police response to the violence then crashed into the woods outside of town and both troopers on board died. The 20-year-old Fields had been photographed hours earlier carrying the emblem of Vanguard America, one of the hate groups that organized the "take America back" campaign in protest of the removal of a Confederate statue. The group on Sunday denied any association with the suspect, even as a separate hate group that organized Saturday's rally pledged on social media to organize future events that would be "bigger than Charlottesville."

Here in Milwaukee on Sunday, several groups organized a vigil and march in support of the victims of Saturday's attack.

The event began with a moment of silence for those killed and injured in Charlottesville.

After a few speakers took the stage, people took to the street -- marching and chanting against racism, against hate and against President Donald Trump -- despite President Trump speaking out against the attack.

Those gathered chanted in support of of refugees and immigrants, and justice for the victims in Charlottesville -- especially Heather Heyer, the woman killed in the violent crash.

The event was organized by the Milwaukee Industrial Workers of the World and the Democratic Socialists of America.

Organizers said now more than ever, communities need to unite.

"I want communities to come together and draw a line in the sand and say what they will and will not tolerate and very frankly we will not tolerate that kind of hate. We will not tolerate that kind of poison in our communities," Shannon Frye with Industrial Workers of the World said.

Police were present for the march, which lasted about 20 minutes and concluded peacefully.