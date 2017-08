× Medical examiner investigates the deaths of 2 infants on city’s northwest side

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County medical examiner is investigating two unrelated infant deaths both on the city’s northwest side.

A two-month-old was found dead near 51st and Hope.

A 1-year-old was found dead near 77th and Hampton.

Autopsies will be done to determine a cause of each death.

