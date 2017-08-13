× Red Cross assisting 3 adults, 1 child following duplex fire near 36th and Grant

MILWAUKEE — The Red Cross is assisting three adults and one child following a duplex fire early Sunday morning, August 13th in Milwaukee.

Crews were called to the area of 36th and Grant around 4:00 a.m.

Fire officials said the fire started when a vehicle caught on fire outside of the home and spread to the building.

What cased the vehicle to catch fire is under investigation.

Two adults and one child were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Officials said there was about $70,000 worth of damage to the structure.

There were no working smoke detectors inside.