Wisconsin State Fair: Everything you need to know 🎡

Red Cross assisting 3 adults, 1 child following duplex fire near 36th and Grant

Posted 7:07 am, August 13, 2017, by

Fire near 36th & Grant

MILWAUKEE — The Red Cross is assisting three adults and one child following a duplex fire early Sunday morning, August 13th in Milwaukee.

Crews were called to the area of 36th and Grant around 4:00 a.m.

Fire officials said the fire started when a vehicle caught on fire outside of the home and spread to the building.

What cased the vehicle to catch fire is under investigation.

Fire near 36th & Grant

Two adults and one child were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Officials said there was about  $70,000 worth of damage to the structure.

There were no working smoke detectors inside.