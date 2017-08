× Woman pulled from Lake Michigan at McKinley Marina, taken to hospital

MILWAUKEE — One person was pulled from Lake Michigan at the McKinley Marina Sunday, August 13th.

It happened around 7:00 p.m.

Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department responded, and said the female victim was unresponsive.

She was taken up the hill to Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

An investigation is underway.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.