× Estate of Terrill Thomas files civil rights lawsuit against nearly 30 people, organizations

MILWAUKEE — The estate of Terrill Thomas filed on Monday, August 15th a federal civil rights lawsuit against nearly 30 people and organizations, including Milwaukee County and Sheriff David Clarke.

Thomas is the inmate who died of severe dehydration in the Milwaukee County Jail.

The estate alleges in the lawsuit that “the conditions under which Mr. Thomas was confined were torturous, beyond all bounds of human decency” and his rights under the 14th Amendment and Americans with Disabilities Act were violated.

The estate is seeking punitive damages as well as compensation for Thomas’ mental and physical suffering.

