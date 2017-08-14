× Retail theft suspect busted when he returned to Walmart 6 days later for more merchandise

MOUNT PLEASANT — An Illinois man, accused of stealing merchandise from the Walmart Supercenter in Mount Pleasant was arrested when he returned to the store.

According to police, on August 8th, investigators handled a report of a felony theft at the store on S. Oakes Road near Durand Avenue. The suspect wasn’t located by loss prevention officers at the time.

On Monday, August 14th, a loss prevention officer observed the suspect enter the store and commit another felony theft has he was being monitored. Police were called to the store and located the suspect vehicle in the parking lot.

When the suspect exited the store and saw police, he ran back inside — exiting the store through a rear fire door.

He was pursued by police into the fields behind the store and he continued through farm fields and backyards.

Officers established a perimeter and the suspect was eventually located in a wooded area south and east of Old Green Bay Road near Braun Road.

Citizens assisted police in the search for the suspect, which involved Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant and Racine police and Racine County sheriff’s officials.

The 27-year-old Waukegan, Illinois man was arrested on four counts of felony retail theft and one count of retail theft for the August 8th incident, and one count of felony retail theft, one count of resisting arrest/officer and two counts of disorderly conduct for the incident August 14th.

He’s being held at the Racine County Jail.