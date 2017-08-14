Shopping around for a new home? Walk through 22 brand new homes — but where?

MENOMONEE FALLS -- If you're shopping around for a new home, you're in luck. The Metropolitan Builders Association Parade of Homes is underway. Brian Kramp spent the morning in Menomonee Falls with a look at some of the new homes.

About MBA Parade of Homes (website)

The 2017 MBA Parade of Homes opens on Saturday, August 12, 2017 and runs through Labor Day, Monday, September 4, 2017.

Visitors will be able to walk through 22 brand new homes built by MBA Members - Southeastern Wisconsin’s top home builders.

Each Parade Subdivision will feature the latest in interior and exterior design, decorating trends, new and sustainable building techniques, and cutting-edge technologies. Whether you are interested in building or buying your dream home, remodeling, or simply gathering ideas for future home improvement projects, don’t miss the opportunity to interact with the area’s top builders!

The Parade of Homes is a nationally-recognized local event that began in the 1940s and features premier subdivisions and model homes in our region. The 2017 Parade of Homes will feature brand new must-see model homes built by southeastern Wisconsin’s most experienced home builders.

Tickets for the 2017 MBA Parade of Homes allow entry into each subdivision once. They will be available at Parade entrances, online, and at several advance ticket locations.