State Fair officials: Someone pulled alarm in Cream Puff Pavilion during struggle with terminated employee

WEST ALLIS — There was panic at Wisconsin State Fair Park Sunday afternoon, August 13th on the final day of the 2017 Wisconsin State Fair. This, as the Cream Puff Pavilion was evacuated after the CEO says someone pulled a fire alarm. Many were scared and worried as the commotion caused visitors to run.

On Monday, August 14th, a Wisconsin State Fair spokeswoman shared more information about what led up to the evacuation.

“There was an employee who was terminated and she refused to leave the bakery, so our police were called to deal with that,” Kristi Chuckel, Wisconsin State Fair communications director said.

Chuckel said Sunday’s evacuation was the result of an employee with the Wisconsin Bakers Association who got violent. When police tried to remove her, she started fighting with officers.

“I think it’s important for people to understand that happened — and in the midst of all, that she ran away,” Chuckel said.

Officers chased her, but a member of the woman’s family, who was also working in the Cream Puff Pavilion, intervened. That’s when someone pulled the fire alarm and everyone ran.

“Fairgoers were confused, and for some reason they thought she had a gun in her hand — which was not the case. She had her cell phone in her hand,” Chuckel said.

Fair officials said the sound some people claimed was gunfire was most likely the bakery’s screen door slamming as people exited through it.

Roughly an hour after the pavilion was evacuated, it was reopened — and State Fair officials said no shooting had occurred, and there was no gun involved in this incident.

“We went in there and obviously swept the entire building, and made sure that wasn’t the case,” Chuckel said.

As it stands, the woman at the center of this remains at large.

Her relative who intervened, whoever, has been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

FOX6 News reached out to the Wisconsin Bakers Association to inquire more about the terminated employee. We have not heard back.