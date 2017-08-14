× Wanted: Police seek suspect after robbery at credit union in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police are seeking a suspect after a robbery at the Union One Credit Union near 22nd and Superior Monday, August 14th.

It happened shortly before 5:00 p.m.

Police say employees reported a man entered the bank and demanded money. No weapon was displayed. Police say once the employee complied with his demands, the suspect left the bank on foot.

The suspect is described as a white man, standing between 6′ and 6’2″ tall. He has a graying goatee.

No one was hurt during this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheboygan police.

