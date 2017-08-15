× City of Milwaukee appeals: Civil rights trial on hold in case of Derek Williams, who died in 2011

MILWAUKEE — There’s been a delay in the Derek Williams’ civil rights trial. The man died in the back of a police squad in 2011.

Williams’ family brought a suit against the City of Milwaukee and 11 police officers.

A trial date was set for August 28th, but that has been put on hold. The city is appealing with the 7th Circuit.

Williams’ family attorney said they’re not deterred by the latest ruling.

“They are still very confident. They know and believe that Derek died as a result of Constitutional violations that the city and the police officers should have known they were violating,” Jonathan Safran said.

Depending on the appeals court ruling, the case could be thrown out, or a new trial date could be set.