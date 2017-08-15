Even better when eaten together: Food pairings that are full of healthy benefits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Some foods really do make the perfect pair -- and eating them together can have benefits for your body. Meghan Daw, registered dietitian with Fresh Thyme Farmer's Market, joins Real Milwaukee with how to fill your plate with power couple foods.

Red Bell Pepper and Black Beans

• When iron-filled black beans join forces with vitamin-C-rich red bell pepper, the body is better able to absorb the iron, which helps increase strength and energy levels overall!

• Here`s a great tip: when using canned beans be sure to rinse the beans under cold water for 2 minutes to reduce your sodium intake by 30-50% percent.

Eggs and Salad

Many of us eat salad for lunch or dinner each day but who knew that adding an egg or two to your usual recipe would make such a difference? Eggs contain many nutrients beneficial to our health and the fat in the yolk helps us better absorb phytonutrients linked to reducing inflammation in the body.

Fun fact! If you aren`t a fan of eggs trying adding an oil-based salad dressing to get the same benefits.

Hummus and Whole Wheat Bread

Hummus and whole grain breads are great on their own but when paired together you get an extra boost of protein. The plant-based amino acids found in hummus round out the proteins in whole grain bread making this a perfect balance on the protein chain.

Plus this combo is great for vegetarians who are trying to increase protein in their diets!

Yogurt and Salmon

A dynamic duo - yogurt is a great source of calcium to keep our bones healthy and to get the proper amount of vitamin D. Why not pair yogurt with salmon, another great source of vitamin D?

Not sure how to combine yogurt and salmon? Try using yogurt as a sauce or main condiment such as a dill yogurt sauce.

Turmeric and Black Pepper