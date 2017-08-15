“I busted my knee a little bit:” Gino talks about the stars that do their own stunts

Posted 9:38 am, August 15, 2017, by , Updated at 10:02AM, August 15, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- Gino joins Real Milwaukee to talk about starts that do their own stunts. Tom Cruise, known for doing his own stunts, injured himself on set of the next Mission Impossible movie. He crashed into the side of a building in London.