Packers vs. Cancer campaign: NFL, all 32 teams work together to raise awareness

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are set to launch a new cancer initiative in October.

The NFL and all 32 teams will be working together to raise awareness of all types of cancer.

It’s called the Packers vs. Cancer campaign.

The initiative will feature a variety of fundraising efforts, including the sale of a cancer awareness hat. The hat will be available for purchase beginning October 10th at the Packers Pro Shop, at a cost of $21.95.

$5 from the sale will benefit the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation.

