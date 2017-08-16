Fawn rescued from drowning in family’s water fountain in Waukesha County

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A baby deer was rescued after it fell into a family’s water fountain in the Village of Chenequa, Waukesha County. It happened Monday, August 14th.

The Wildlife In Need Center (WINC), located in Oconomowoc, says the fountain was deep enough that the fawn was unable to climb out on its own. Thankfully, a police officer came to the rescue “nearly minutes before it drowned.”

The WINC was called to help and asses the fawn’s condition. They say hypothermia and exhaustion were the staff’s main concerns because no one was sure how long the fawn had been stuck and struggling in the fountain. Staff quickly wrapped her in dry towels and bedding to begin the warming process. She was also given warm subcutaneous fluids to help her body recover.

Staff with the WINC massaged the fawn’s body to aid in blood flow for over an hour. After she was dry, the fawn was no longer shivering and began moving her legs and looking around.

“Her legs wobbled quite a bit at first as she regained her strength but soon after she slowly wandered back into the nearby forest – most likely to reunite with mom and to bed down to rest,” said WINC. “We want to thank the Dalum family and the very helpful police officers that made this rescue possible!”

The WINC posted a video of the fawn getting back on her feet and roaming back into a wooded area.

An awesome rescue — and story — for everyone involved!