“We are not the white United States:” Mayor Tom Barrett offers harsh criticism of Pres. Trump

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett offered harsh criticism of President Donald Trump for his response to deadly, race-fueled clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In a news conference on Tuesday, President Trump commented that “both sides” are to blame for violence at that recent white supremacist rally. That comment has sparked a wide variety of reaction.

Mayor Barrett spoke at City Hall on Wednesday afternoon, August 16th.

“I believe that every elected official at every level of government, regardless of their political persuasion, regardless of whether they are a red state or a blue state, regardless of whether they are a federal official, a state official or local official, has a moral responsibility to step forward and repudiate the words of the president of the United States,” Barrett said.

Mayor Barrett said the United States is “better than this.”

“Hatred is not acceptable in Virginia. Hatred is not acceptable in Wisconsin. Hatred is acceptable nowhere.” “I cannot remain silent. Hatred is not acceptable in Virginia. Hatred is not acceptable in Wisconsin. Hatred is acceptable nowhere,” Barrett said.

The mayor said there have been challenges and problems with the U.S. over time, but he believes Pres. Trump is not taking the country in the proper moral direction.

“Mr. President, it’s not a white Constitution. We are not the white United States,” Barrett said.