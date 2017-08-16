Prosecutors: 2 of 3 charged in fatal shooting in Racine are gang members who were targeting rivals

RACINE — Two more people have been charged in connection with the shooting death of Deshaun Jordan, gunned down near 16th and Phillips in Racine on August 6th as he walked back from a fish fry. Prosecutors say one of the suspects has indicated the shooting happened because it was believed some of the people walking in the victim’s group had a gun.

Witnesses indicated Jordan had just gone to a fish fry with a group of people, and they were walking down an alley in the area when they were met by a barrage of gunfire coming from unknown assailants. One person was struck in the elbow and grazed by another bullet in the stomach area. The witnesses said they all ran, and they believed Jordan ran too. They did not know he’d been shot. Jordan was found at the scene with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

22-year-old Jonathan Bell of Racine faces the following charges:

First degree intentional homicide, as party to a crime, repeater

Attempted first degree intentional homicide, as party to a crime, repeater — four counts

A criminal complaint filed against him notes a criminal history dating back to 2011, with convictions for disorderly conduct, obstructing, first degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor theft.

16-year-old Alonte Person of Racine faces one count of felony bail jumping, and one count of possession of THC, repeater.

A criminal complaint filed against him notes he was convicted of battery by a prisoner out of Racine County in June.

17-year-old Rytrell Earl of Racine is facing five charges — previously charged in this case:

First degree intentional homicide as party to a crime

Attempted first degree intentional homicide as party to a crime — four counts

According to a criminal complaint, Person was developed as a subject of interest, with investigators believing he was with Earl the night of the murder. He was stopped on August 14th, and detained for questioning. The complaint indicates marijuana was found in Person’s possession at the time of his arrest. He was out on bond at the time, the complaint says.

The complaint indicates Person told investigators on August 6th, he saw Jonathan Bell, described as a “Vice Lord in Racine” sitting in a vehicle, and he got inside that vehicle. Person said they smoked marijuana together in the vehicle and Bell showed him a handgun, believed to be a .45 handgun.

The two men later met up with Earl on Memorial Drive, and got into his vehicle, which Bell drove. The complaint indicates they drove around the 16th Street area “seeing if some Dirty P’s were outside.”

Person said Earl is regularly armed with a handgun, and he knew from earlier in the day Bell was armed as well. He said they parked in an alley and waited, but no “Dirty P” or rival gang members walked by. They then drove to the area near 16th and Phillips and parked. Person said Bell and Earl got out of the vehicle, and a short time later, he heard multiple shots fired. Bell and Earl then jumped back into the vehicle and they sped off at a high rate of speed. Person said when he looked out the window, he believed he saw a body lying in the alley.

A criminal complaint notes that Earl was convicted of hit-and-run out of Racine County in 2016.

Prosecutors say Earl is a member of the Northside for Life gang, and the vehicle associated with this shooting was caught on surveillance camera, and associated with Earl. They later found that vehicle parked behind a home Earl frequently visits. Earl was found in that home. His phone was searched, and the complaint indicates a message was found from Earl asking whether the person he was sending it to had any 9 mm ammunition “because he was going out.” 9mm casings were located near Jordan’s body, along with one 45 mm casing.

Earl told investigators on August 6th, he was with some associates and they saw a group of six to seven males walking their way. He said they believed one of the males had a gun, so Earl said he and his associate began to fire at the group. He said no one in the other group ever fired a gun.

Earl made his initial appearance in court in this case on August 8th. Cash bond was set at $500,000, and a preliminary hearing was set for August 24th.

Bell made his initial appearance on August 16th. Cash bond was set at $500,000. A preliminary hearing was set for August 23rd.

Person made his initial appearance in court on August 15th. A $1,000 signature bond was set, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for August 31st.