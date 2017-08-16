Tony Powell Jr. charged in fatal shooting of man at Milwaukee ice cream stand

MILWAUKEE — 25-year-old Tony Powell Jr. of Milwaukee is now charged in connection with the death Jerome Johnson. He faces a count of first degree intentional homicide, party to a crime.

Johnson, 26, was shot and killed at an ice cream stand near North and Teutonia on Friday, August 4th.

According to the criminal complaint, police obtained surveillance footage from cameras at nearby businesses. The footage showed that a car pulled into the parking lot near the shooting and two men exited together. The complaint says “one man approached the ice cream stand area where the victim was shot. After the shooting, the men ran away together.”

A citizen witness spoke with investigators — and managed to record six of the seven characters of the license plate before the car drove away.

32-year-old Otha Brown of Milwaukee, the driver of the car, was arrested that same evening. Brown was charged on August 10th — also with first degree intentional homicide, party to a crime.

Brown gave a statement to police that he was in the car with Powell and a third person. Apparently “Powell saw the victim and said that he believed the victim was the person who had shot and killed a friend of Powell’s name ‘Meechie.'” Powell then apparently told Brown he was “going to ‘kill’ the victim.” Brown told police he and Powell got out of the car together and “Powell went up and shot the victim multiple times. Brown and Powell then ran away together.”

If convicted of the charge in this case, Powell Jr. faces up to life in prison.

Brown and Powell are also charged in connection with the fatal shooting of nine-year-old Za’layia Jenkins.