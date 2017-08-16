WHS searching for dog named “Tiny” who got loose during walk in Saukville

SAUKVILLE — Residents in the Saukville area are asked to be on the lookout for “Tiny” — a three long-haired miniature dachshund that’s gone missing Wednesday, August 16th. Tiny was featured on FOX6’s WakeUp earlier in the day.

According to the Wisconsin Humane Society, Tiny was out on a walk with a volunteer and got loose as the volunteer was switching the leash from one hand to the other. Tiny still has his leash and collar on.

The WHS has people looking for him and they’re hopeful for Tiny’s swift return. They say he is very shy and may not approach easily.

We have people out looking for him and we’re hopeful for a swift return. If you spot Tiny, please call 414-264-6257.

We featured Tiny during a segment on FOX6 WakeUp Wednesday. Watch it here: