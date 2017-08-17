“I belong here:” Wide receiver Michael Clark proving his worth with the Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY — He’s tall, he’s strong and he’s definitely raw. The Green Bay Packers have an intriguing wide receiver prospect making a good impression this preseason.

After Michael Clark caught a touchdown pass in Green Bay’s preseason opening game, he was a main media target in the locker room and his fellow roster longshots in neighboring stalls wouldn’t let him off the hook.

FOX6’s Tim Van Vooren: “What’s tougher, Michael, the defense out there or the flak you’re getting from these guys? They’re giving it to you pretty good all week.”

Clark: “All week they’ve been on my tail so I’m kind of getting used to it.”

Amusingly, Clark doesn’t hear much from his offensive coaches through practice but he knows that’s intentional.

“They don’t want to get on me and pat my back. I still have a lot to go, so they don’t want me to have a big head. They tell me I do good, tell me I do bad, so as long as I’m getting better, that’s all that matters,” said Clark.

Clark is doing better and better as he gets more comfortable. After all, he started his college sports career as a basketball player at St. Francis of Pennsylvania before switching to football at Marshall.

“Football is totally new to me still. This is my second year playing. I played last year and counting this year, this is my second year playing. I’m on the biggest stage, professional football — so I’m still learning the game. Coaches know I’m just scratching the surface on my talent so I am just trying to show improvement and advancement and ultimately they’ll have trust in me,” said Clark.

Fellow undrafted rookie free agent, Taysom Hill, found Clark in the end zone against the Philadelphia Eagles — a moment that won’t be forgotten by either player.

“I really can’t put words to it yet. It’s what I’ve rehearsed here and the fans, you know, all the steps I’ve taken to get to this point, it’s all coming together and it is awesome,” said Clark.

The Packers have several wide receivers in camp, all of whom have glossier resumes than Clark, even if they don’t have his six-foot-six inch, 220-pound frame. While some of those guys will be fighting for spots on the roster, Clark is probably fighting for a spot on the practice squad. That’s why his early progress is encouraging, but not a guarantee of future employment.

“It definitely gives a sigh of relief feel, but I haven’t arrived yet. I have to keep proving myself and keep showing that I belong here,” Clark said.

Clark would be happy to put up with the ribbing of his locker mates for a long time.

Clark still feels he could play basketball. In fact, he told FOX6 News he and fellow receiver, Davante Adams, are the best hoopsters on the Packers.