Sheboygan businessman Kurt Kober registers for governor run

Posted 10:29 am, August 17, 2017, by , Updated at 10:42AM, August 17, 2017

MADISON — Sheboygan businessman Kurt Kober has registered a campaign committee to run for governor as a Democrat.

With the filing Wednesday Kober becomes at least the ninth Democrat to file paperwork allowing them to raise and spend money on a potential bid. Kober said in a statement that he is still deciding whether to get into the race and wanted to spend time meeting people across the state first.

Kober is director of the Clorox Company, a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products.

Several Democrats have already announced their candidacies, including state Rep. Dana Wachs, businessman Andy Gronik and political newcomer Bob Harlow.

Others exploring a bid include state Superintendent Tony Evers, state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout and political activist Mike McCabe.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker is expected to seek a third term.