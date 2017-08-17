Sheboygan businessman Kurt Kober registers for governor run

MADISON — Sheboygan businessman Kurt Kober has registered a campaign committee to run for governor as a Democrat.

With the filing Wednesday Kober becomes at least the ninth Democrat to file paperwork allowing them to raise and spend money on a potential bid. Kober said in a statement that he is still deciding whether to get into the race and wanted to spend time meeting people across the state first.

Kober is director of the Clorox Company, a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products.

Several Democrats have already announced their candidacies, including state Rep. Dana Wachs, businessman Andy Gronik and political newcomer Bob Harlow.

Others exploring a bid include state Superintendent Tony Evers, state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout and political activist Mike McCabe.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker is expected to seek a third term.