Silverspot Cinema to open at The Corners of Brookfield, and won't just show movies

BROOKFIELD — A movie theater is coming to The Corners of Brookfield!

Silverspot Cinema is set to open its first theater in Wisconsin.

The 41,000 square foot theater will include nine screens, and it won’t just be movies playing there. Silverspot also hosts operas, live theater and special events.

Customers will have access to food and cocktails in the theater, or at the bar and lounge area.

The new location is expected to open in Spring 2019.