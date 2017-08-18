2 suspects charged in Za’layia Jenkins fatal shooting waive preliminary hearings

MILWAUKEE — Two men accused in the murder of Za’layia Jenkins appeared in court on Friday, August 18th and waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. The accused are Otha Brown and Tony Powell Jr.

Brown and Powell Jr. are also charged in a homicide earlier this month at an ice cream stand in Milwaukee.

Brown waived his right to a preliminary hearing in both cases. He is set to enter pleas in both cases on August 30th.

Powell Jr. waived his right in the Jenkins murder — and will also enter his plea on August 30th. Powell was just charged Wednesday in the ice cream stand shooting. His preliminary hearing is set for next week.