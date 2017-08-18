Astronomy Magazine: Monday’s solar event expected to be “most-viewed eclipse ever”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- On Monday, August 21st millions of people will see an astronomical event a century in the making as a solar eclipse is expected Monday, August .

Inside the offices of Astronomy Magazine, final preparations are underway for what, in effect, is their Super Bowl.

“We’re actually kind of forecasting this is going to be the most-viewed eclipse ever," said Associate Editor Alison Klesman.

Monday’s total solar eclipse will be the first seen in the United States since February 26, 1979, and the first to travel from coast to coast since June 8th, 1918.

“It’s the only time that you get night during the daytime," Klesman said, describing the appeal of these astronomical phenomenons. "If you’re in the path of totality, I believe it’s about as bright as a full moon.”

The Waukesha-based magazine is circulated worldwide to over 100,000 people. And the website has seen a 30% increase in traffic over last year.

"It’s something that you don’t get to see every day," said Klesman. "And may only get to see a couple times in your lifetime depending on whether you’re able to travel to it or where it happens."

A solar eclipse by itself is not altogether rare. But they are often only visible somewhere over the ocean or in unpopulated areas. This eclipse is historic because it will pass over the entire continental United States, including right over several large cities.

"The United States has a lot of people in it," said Klesman. "It’s got a really good road infrastructure. So people can get to this eclipse."

Astronomy Magazine has editors leading eclipse trips around the U.S. And their website will have a 4K livestream of the eclipse passing over Denver on Monday.

“The eclipse has given us a boost, but we’re hoping to keep that," Klesman said. "To get people interested in astronomy and to stay interested in astronomy.”

After all, we won’t have to wait nearly as long for the next total eclipse. That’s coming to the U.S. on April 4th, 2024.

Here in the Milwaukee, the moon will cover about 83 percent of the sun -- but Astronomy Magazine's website will host a livestream from Denver, with the Total Solar Eclipse in 4K quality.