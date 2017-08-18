Corleon Thomas bound over for trial, accused in brass knuckles beating in Greenfield

MILWAUKEE — 18-year-old Corleon Thomas is now bound over for trial in connection with a July 21st brutal beating with brass knuckles during an attempted robbery and carjacking outside Pacific Produce in Greenfield.

Thomas appeared in a Milwaukee County courtroom on Friday, August 18th and waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He will be back in court on Monday, August 28th — to enter a plea to the 12 charges against him. Those charges include 11 felonies and one misdemeanor:

Robbery use of force as a party to crime

Operating a motor vehicle without owners consent as a party to a crime

Attempted armed robbery

First degree reckless injury – use of a dangerous weapon

Operating a motor vehicle without owners consent

Operating a motor vehicle without the owners consent – knowing passenger

Robbery threat of force as a party to crime

Operating a motor vehicle without owners consent as a party to a crime

Fleeing or eluding an officer

First degree recklessly endangering safety

Thomas was arrested on August 8th, following the pursuit of a stolen vehicle which ended in Glendale. Prosecutors have also linked Thomas to five stolen vehicles — taken between late July and early August.

According to the criminal complaint, on July 21st, police were dispatched to Pacific Produce, near 27th and Grange in Greenfield. There, they spoke with a victim who indicated she parked, and spent five to 10 minutes in her vehicle checking her phone. As she exited, the door was yanked open by a black male suspect who “immediately began punching (the victim) in the head with his fist using brass knuckles.” The victim said she was punched five to six times in the head, and the suspect then tried yanking her out of the vehicle by her leg — breaking her sandal. This, as a female was yelling “grab the purse! Grab the purse!”

The victim said as she fought to hang onto her purse, the straps broke, and the man continued striking her on the head as she reached into her purse for pepper spray. She said she sprayed the male suspect fully in the face and he fled with the female suspect.

A pair of bloody brass knuckles was recovered at the scene.

The complaint indicates the victim suffered significant injuries to her face, including lacerations, swelling and trauma.

