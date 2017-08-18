MILWAUKEE – The Marquette University Police Department has two brand new members!

K-9 Nattie and officer Carolina Seidl were sworn in Friday morning, August 18th and they are now officially a part of the force.

Officer Seidl brought Nattie into the department from a shelter.

K-9 Nattie’s role in the department will be to help MUPD officers continue to build relationships with Marquette students and members of our community.

MUPD said she is also receiving training to provide comfort to crime victims.

She has not been trained for any law enforcement or drug detection functions, and the department said they will not use her for either of those purposes.

K-9 Nattie, who previously lived with officer Seidl, now will live full-time at MUPD headquarters and be cared for by MUPD officers.

MUPD welcomes our 2 newest officers, Carolina Seidl and Nattie. Nattie is excited to begin her law enforcement career! pic.twitter.com/U9ZabEQnBD — Marquette Police (@MarquettePD) August 18, 2017

Instagram users can follow Nattie’s adventures around campus. Her Instagram screen name is “mupdnattie.”